NARI Milwaukee: 2024 tour of remodeled homes

NARI Milwaukee's 2024 Tour of Remodeled Homes
NARI Milwaukee's 2024 Tour of Remodeled Homes is on now, and Louis Weiher joined FOX6 WakeUp to showcase one remodeled home in Wauwatosa, specifically the kitchen!
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - What's old, is new again! On Sunday, May 19, you can check out newly-remodeled homes in the Milwaukee metro area.
NARI Milwaukee is hosting the 2024 Tour of Remodeled homes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FOX6 WakeUp stopped by one remodeled house in Wauwatosa to learn more.
Tour of remodeled homes - the living room
This is your chance to see how Metro Milwaukee updates their homes - and who they are entrusting to do the work! FOX6 WakeUp stopped at one example home in Wauwatosa and checked out the living room.
Tour of remodeled homes - the bathroom
This is your chance to see how Metro Milwaukee updates their homes - and who they are entrusting to do the work! FOX6 WakeUp stopped at one example home in Wauwatosa and checked out the bathroom.
Tour of remodeled homes - the backyard
This is your chance to see how Metro Milwaukee updates their homes - and who they are entrusting to do the work! FOX6 WakeUp stopped at one example home in Wauwatosa and checked out the backyard and patio area.
.