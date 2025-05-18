NARI 2025 Tour of Remodeled Homes in metro Milwaukee

Now is the time to see how Metro Milwaukee updates their homes and who they are entrusting to do the work.

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is back with its Tour of Remodeled Homes.

All homes on the Tour have been remodeled by NARI Milwaukee members, and showcase the latest in innovative design, materials and fixtures.

Sunday, May 18, is the last day of the tour.

