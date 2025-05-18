Expand / Collapse search

NARI 2025 Tour of Remodeled Homes in metro Milwaukee

Published  May 18, 2025 8:29am CDT
Real Estate
Louis Weiher, partner with Alair Homes Milwaukee, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the NARI 2025 Tour of Remodeled Homes. He joined the show from one of the homes in Elm Grove.

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Now is the time to see how Metro Milwaukee updates their homes and who they are entrusting to do the work.

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is back with its Tour of Remodeled Homes.

All homes on the Tour have been remodeled by NARI Milwaukee members, and showcase the latest in innovative design, materials and fixtures.

Sunday, May 18, is the last day of the tour.

Louis Weiher joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the NARI 2025 Tour of Remodeled Homes. And for this live hit, he's highlighting the kitchen and dining spaces!

To learn more and check out the homes that you can visit, click here.

