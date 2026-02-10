Nancy Guthrie case; Mequon expert talks doorbell video as person detained

The Brief The FBI says doorbell video of a masked man was pulled from backend systems despite no subscription regarding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. A Mequon cybersecurity expert says Google Nest cameras can retain short-term footage and backups may be reachable with warrants. A person of interest has been detained in the case.



A person of interest has been detained in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie as investigators continue examining newly recovered doorbell images.

What we know:

Guthrie, 84, was last seen the night of Jan. 31 in the Tucson area. She was reported missing Feb. 1 after she did not show up for church. Since then, authorities have referenced ransom notes, a blood trail from the residence and surveillance footage of a possible abductor.

The FBI says agents recovered the video from backend systems even though it was originally believed to be inaccessible. Investigators have said Guthrie did not have a subscription for the doorbell service.

New images show a masked man on her doorstep shortly before she vanished, prompting widespread questions online about how footage could exist without paid access.

Local perspective:

"If you look at the frames from the video in the top right corner, it clearly says the word "Nest,"" said Alex Holden, chief information security officer for Hold Security LLC, a cybersecurity company based in Mequon, Wis.

Holden said standard features of Google Nest devices may provide the explanation.

"Nest offers three hours of real-time video, so even if you don't have a valid subscription, it will show you events over the past three hours," Holden said.

After that window closes, he said, investigators may still be able to retrieve footage. He said law enforcement can obtain warrants in some situations to seek material from backups, adding that not every camera brand offers the same capability.

"Always look at your cameras and how they describe the functionality," Holden said.

Dig deeper:

Asked whether people should be concerned about recording happening without their knowledge, Holden said the circumstances appear ordinary.

"There are no obvious red flags here and everything seems to have a normal explanation," Holden said.

Holden also said police may have waited to release the images because of the time required to recover them or out of concern that publicizing a suspect could affect the chances of a peaceful outcome.