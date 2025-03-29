Myanmar earthquake: Milwaukee's Burmese community reacts, offers support

article

The Brief More than 1,600 people are dead following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar. The devastating earthquake is top of mind for those in Milwaukee’s Burmese community. A local Burmese restaurant in Milwaukee says it will donate 50% of all appetizer sales in April to help those impacted.



There's a desperate search for survivors after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar. The death toll jumped to more than 1,600, and there's concern in Milwaukee’s Burmese community.

Local perspective:

At the Myanmar Asian Market in Milwaukee, shoppers couldn't help but think of the heartbreak and horror in their home country.

"I called my sister and my sister told me they are okay," said May Aung.

It’s a feeling of relief for Aung who is from Myanmar, also known as Burma. There, it's a race against time to find people in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Aftermath of Myanmar earthquake

"My brother’s house was just shaking, but they’re OK," Aung added.

Aung said her family members survived the earthquake, which also rocked nearby Thailand. Myanmar’s ruling military said Saturday morning that the death toll rose to more than 1,600. Thousands more are injured. Dozens are missing.

"Really sad. My family was crying. My dad was crying. I'm like, ‘It’s OK, whatever happens, happens,’" said Ismail Junior.

What you can do:

This Asian market is far from the only spot reeling from that deadly, devastating earthquake.

The Bay View restaurant, Ni Burmese, wrote on social media: "Tragedies like this remind us how important it is to stay informed, support one another, and help in any way we can."

Ni Burmese appetizer

The restaurant told FOX6 News it will be donating 50% of all appetizer sales for the month of April to aid those impacted.

What they're saying:

FOX6 showed the earthquake aftermath to Biva Yauchler, who was born in Myanmar.

"Lots of my uncles and aunts and cousins are still in Myanmar," said Yauchler. "People from Myanmar are the kindest, nicest people with the most warm hearts."

Like everyone who FOX6 talked with there, she left the market focused on family.

"I will talk to my mom right away, reach out to my relatives right away," Yauchler said.

What's next:

Shortly after learning of the quake, President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. was going to help with the response.