Muskego Walmart theft, police seek 2 suspects

Muskego police are looking for two men suspected of stealing from Walmart on Tuesday morning, Dec. 5.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. that day at the store on Moorland Road just south of College Avenue. Police said the two stole Tide laundry products, toilet paper and clothing totaling more than $200.

Police described both men as between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall with athletic builds. One suspect is thought to be 36-50 years old, the other over 50 years old – the older of the two said to be the "lookout" and driver.

The two left the store in a gold, early 2000s model Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin license plates 997-RHL. There was pre-existing damage on the driver's side rear bumper, quarter panel and fuel tank door. Police said they contacted the owner of the registered plates and learned the owner sold that vehicle with those plates on it more than seven years ago.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Cortese or call 262-679-4130.