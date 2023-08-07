Muskego Walgreens theft, 1 sought

article

Muskego police need help to identify a woman wanted in connection with multiple thefts that happened at a Walgreens near Janesville and Princeton through the month of July.

Officials said the pictured woman has entered the store and either concealed or stolen alcoholic beverages. Police said Patron tequila and White Claw seltzers were reported missing. She typically wears a hat (baseball, fedora, or floppy fishing style), has long black braids, and operates a mid-size, black SUV, possibly a Ford Edge or a Hyudai of similar size. Please contact Officer J. Sartorius at 262-679-4130 with any identifying information or leads.