Muskego Walgreens fragrance theft, 2 sought

Muskego police need help to identify and locate two people wanted in connection with a fragrance theft that happened at Walgreens on Monday evening, March 21.

According to police, the two walked behind the unstaffed cosmetics counter at the Walgreens store on Janesville Road and removed the glass doors from the fragrance cabinets before placing about $700 worth of fragrances in a plastic Walgreens bag.

They then left the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Muskego police at 262-679-4130.