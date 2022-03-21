Expand / Collapse search

Muskego Walgreens fragrance theft, 2 sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Muskego
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police need help to identify and locate two people wanted in connection with a fragrance theft that happened at Walgreens on Monday evening, March 21.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to police, the two walked behind the unstaffed cosmetics counter at the Walgreens store on Janesville Road and removed the glass doors from the fragrance cabinets before placing about $700 worth of fragrances in a plastic Walgreens bag.

They then left the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Muskego police at 262-679-4130.

Racine homicide: $1,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding the homicide of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine. It was the first of two shootings in Racine to involve a teenager in a week. The other left a 16-year-old critically injured.

Milwaukee homicide, man dead in vehicle near 44th and Fiebrantz
article

Milwaukee homicide, man dead in vehicle near 44th and Fiebrantz

A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Milwaukee near 44th and Fiebrantz Monday evening.

14-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 67th and Keefe
article

14-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 67th and Keefe

A 14-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired near 67th and Keefe Monday evening.