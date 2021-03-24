Expand / Collapse search

Muskego teachers sleep on roof after kids raise $41K for charity

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Unusual
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Muskego teachers sleep on roof after kids raise $41K for charity

The two took their lesson from the gymnasium to the rooftop in an effort to get students excited for helping others.

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Raising awareness from a rooftop, two physical education teachers at Bay Lane Elementary in Muskego agreed to sleep on the school's roof Wednesday night, March 25.

Eric Hetzel and Scott Carlson agreed to do so after students raised $41,000 for the American Heart Association. They said anytime they can get students excited to help others, it's worth it.

"They get really excited to see the teachers do something outside the ordinary," Hetzel said. "So Mr. Carlson and I thought hey, why not sleep on the roof? We can wave to the kids in the morning when they come to school. We can wave to them when they leave the school, and they'll get excited."

The teachers climbed to the rooftop prepared for the elements. They have sleeping bags, hot coffee and a space heater to help them stay warm overnight.

The school has been participating in the fundraising program for more than 30 years.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Expecting return, COVID-19 vaccine doses held for MPS staff
slideshow

Expecting return, COVID-19 vaccine doses held for MPS staff

The health department set aside 1,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, figuring MPS may pivot back to in-person learning.

Sheboygan school district lays out plans to help students amid pandemic
slideshow

Sheboygan school district lays out plans to help students amid pandemic

The Sheboygan Area School District on Tuesday night, March 23 laid out plans to help students catch up after a year of "pandemic learning." 