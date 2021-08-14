Muskego tactical situation: Attempted homicide among charges

article

Bradley Brinker, 41, of Muskego is charged with six counts – including two counts of attempted homicide – after an Aug. 6 tactical police response.

Prosecutors allege Brinker fired shots at responding law enforcement during the incident, which happened near Longfellow Lane and Kipling Road – just south of Janesville Road.

Police were called there for a reported domestic altercation the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 6. Dispatch was advised that gunshots were reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim and witness to the reported incident outside. The two informed police that the man inside, since identified as Brinker, had access to a handgun and a hunting-style rifle.

A criminal complaint states two of the responding officers approached the residence with ballistic shields and heard a gunshot. It was unclear if the shot was fired from inside or outside the residence at the time. As one of the officers moved toward the driveway, they said they heard Brinker shout something like "(Expletive) Muskego cops, (expletive) you." After that, a second shot was fired.

Negotiators with the Suburban Critical Incident Team (SCIT) arrived and made contact with Brinker via PA system. The complaint states "two or three" more shots were heard from inside the residence after the SCIT arrived. At one point, Brinker came through the front door "without notice" and when instructed by officers to raise his hands in the air, "displayed his middle finger in their direction." He was then taken into custody and to the Waukesha County Jail. The incident lastest roughly two hours.

Law enforcement at scene of Muskego tactical situation

According to the complaint, a review of the scene for evidence found bullet holes in a picture window and in a garbage bin. A review of one of the officer's body camera videos led authorities to believe Brinker had fired shots at the two officers; they had been positioned behind the garbage bin, in line with the window.

A recorded phone call between Brinker and a Muskego police dispatcher was also reviewed. During the call, the complaint states, Brinker demanded to speak with a New Berlin officer and "not these Muskego (expletives) at me through the microphone," adding: "If that dude (expletive) says one more word on that speaker, I'm going to come out shooting."

The victim said prior to police arrival, Brinker had hit the victim multiple times, according to the complaint. The victim had cuts and had fallen down as a result.

Officers reviewed a recording of the 911 call, which was made by the witness. In the recording, the witness can be heard saying "(Brinker's) threatening to kill the (expletive) cops when they come." The witness also said Brinker shot at the victim, according to the complaint.

In all, Brinker is charged with:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide (2 counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (2 counts)

Misdemeanor battery

Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.