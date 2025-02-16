Expand / Collapse search

Muskego student flees officer over suspected vape

By
Updated  February 16, 2025 4:13pm CST
Muskego
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Muskego student flees SRO

New video released captures an incident earlier this month at Muskego High School.

The Brief

    • A student ran from a school resource officer who attempted to question him about a suspected nicotine vaping device on Feb. 5.
    • According to the Muskego Police Department, the student fled when approached, ran outside, got into his car and drove away.
    • Officers later stopped the student, took him into custody and issued a citation.

MUSKEGO, Wis. - New video released captures an incident earlier this month at Muskego High School.

What we know:

A student ran from a school resource officer who attempted to question him about a suspected nicotine vaping device on Feb. 5.

According to the Muskego Police Department, the student fled when approached, ran outside, got into his car and drove away.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers later stopped the student, took him into custody and issued a citation.

No further details have been released.

The Source: The Muskego Police Department

MuskegoNewsCrime and Public Safety