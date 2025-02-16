Muskego student flees officer over suspected vape

The Brief A student ran from a school resource officer who attempted to question him about a suspected nicotine vaping device on Feb. 5. According to the Muskego Police Department, the student fled when approached, ran outside, got into his car and drove away. Officers later stopped the student, took him into custody and issued a citation.



New video released captures an incident earlier this month at Muskego High School.

What we know:

A student ran from a school resource officer who attempted to question him about a suspected nicotine vaping device on Feb. 5.

According to the Muskego Police Department, the student fled when approached, ran outside, got into his car and drove away.

Officers later stopped the student, took him into custody and issued a citation.

No further details have been released.