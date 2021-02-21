Expand / Collapse search

Muskego police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Muskego
MUSKEGO - Muskego police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Kwik Trip near Racine Avenue and Janesville Road at approximately 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect entered the store, went to the back office, and demanded money while pointing a black handgun at an employee. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect may possibly be operating a silver or grey vehicle.

Updates on the investigation will be released upon discovery.

If you have any information in this case, you're asked to contact Det. Lt. Kraus at 262-679-4130.

