Muskego police: counterfeit $100 bill passed at sports event

article

Muskego police are asking for your help to identify a pair of men suspected of passing a counterfeit $100 at a Muskego High School sports event on Friday, Nov. 3.

Police say around 7:45 p.m., one of the men approached the concessions stand at Inpro Field at Muskego High School and requested change for a $100 bill. It was later determined that bill was counterfeit.

Officials say the subject was given change in the form of five $20 bills – and the man left a moment later.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Muskego police say the subject is depicted with what is believed to be an accomplice who appears to be keeping watch for officers while the transaction occurs.

If you have information that could help Muskego police in this case, you are urged to call 262-679-4130.