Muskego missing teens, Horn Park last known location

Muskego police are looking for two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9.

Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road.

They are believed to be together.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskego police at $262-679-4130.