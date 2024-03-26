Muskego mailboxes damaged; police seek to ID truck with plow on front

article

Muskego police are asking for the public's help to identify a pickup-style truck with a plow on front that they believe is responsible for destroying multiple mailboxes in the Big Muskego Estates subdivision.

Officials noted in a post on the Muskego Police Department Facebook page that the mailboxes were damaged early on Saturday, March 23 – possibly between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Parts of Old Loomis Drive and other areas also saw similar damage.

If you have information regarding the incidents or are willing to provide photographs or video, you are urged to contact Muskego police at 262-679-4130.