Muskego officer wrangles runaway calf

A Muskego police officer was called into action for a runaway calf in the road, a Facebook post shared Wednesday, July 12.

With the help of some people in the area, the officer got a tether line around the animal and returned it safely to its owner.

The post said the calf got loose from a trailer while in transit. There's a chance it may have been bumped by a car while it was on the loose.

"I'm gonna get made fun of for the next month," the officer said in video shared by the department.

The department dubbed the officer Muskego's "Cow Whisperer."