Muskego Kohl's theft; 'Grab and dash,' more than $2K in merchandise

Muskego police are asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected of shoplifting from the Kohl's Department Store in Muskego on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Officials say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the two women entered the Kohl's on Janesville Road, collected more than $2,000 worth of Nike and Adidas brand Kohl's merchandise, and left the store without paying for the goods. Officials described this incident as a "grab and dash."

Police say they are attempting to determine whether one of the depicted suspects is the registered owner of the silver vehicle (pictured) with Wisconsin license APJ-9757.

If you have information that could help Muskego police, you are urged to call 262-679-4130.