Muskego Kohl's theft; 'Grab and dash,' more than $2K in merchandise
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected of shoplifting from the Kohl's Department Store in Muskego on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Officials say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the two women entered the Kohl's on Janesville Road, collected more than $2,000 worth of Nike and Adidas brand Kohl's merchandise, and left the store without paying for the goods. Officials described this incident as a "grab and dash."
Police say they are attempting to determine whether one of the depicted suspects is the registered owner of the silver vehicle (pictured) with Wisconsin license APJ-9757.
If you have information that could help Muskego police, you are urged to call 262-679-4130.