Drug bust near Little Muskego Lake, 2 arrested
article
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego drug bust uncovered a home drug operations and led to the arrests of two people Wednesday morning, June 21.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Muskego police searched the home near Wildwood Drive and Lake Street – just off Little Muskego Lake.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Authorities said there is no danger to the general public. A cleanup unit was brought in as part of the evidence collection.