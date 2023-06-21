Expand / Collapse search

Drug bust near Little Muskego Lake, 2 arrested

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego drug bust uncovered a home drug operations and led to the arrests of two people Wednesday morning, June 21.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Muskego police searched the home near Wildwood Drive and Lake Street – just off Little Muskego Lake.

Authorities said there is no danger to the general public. A cleanup unit was brought in as part of the evidence collection.