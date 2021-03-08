Musician teams up with non-profit to raise funds for cancer research

One local musician is teaming up with the non-profit organization Music Beats Cancer. The organization raises funds for smaller cancer technology research companies.

Music for Jules Iolyn is a vehicle for change.

"I think the lyrical content is very important and is a perfect showcase of who I am as an artist and who I want to be and how my activism works," said Jules Iolyn, musician with the Music Beats Cancer non-profit organization.

Jules is a member of the Music Beats Cancer non-profit organization.

"I don't think anyone can disagree that we need to tackle it and that cancer is a huge issued and is a scary and sad and unbiased issue," said Iolyn.

One Jules knows too well.

"My parents' first child passed away from cancer when she was a child before I was born. My aunt has passed away from cancer and I also have friends that have cancer and are currently beating it, so that's really great news," said Iolyn.

The Music Beats Cancer organization has raised more than $27,000 towards the $100,000 goal.

Jules is one of 12 emerging artists across the country raising awareness about funds.

"I think everybody has been affected by cancer in some way and I certainly have faced it close to me, so anything I can do to eliminate cancer I will certainly do my best," said Iolyn.

With her sister Katie right by her side.

"I think Katie's present in all of us all the time so I think my whole family has a positive activist attitude and we all want change, so I think of course Katie is part of that fuel and she is in all of us," said Iolyn.

Donate to the Jules' Campaign and the Music Beats Cancer Fund.