Expand / Collapse search

Musician teams up with non-profit to raise funds for cancer research

By
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Musician teams up with non-profit to raise funds for cancer research

One local musician is teaming up with the non-profit organization Music Beats Cancer. The organization raises funds for smaller cancer technology research companies.

MILWAUKEE - One local musician is teaming up with the non-profit organization Music Beats Cancer. The organization raises funds for smaller cancer technology research companies. 

Music for Jules Iolyn is a vehicle for change.

"I think the lyrical content is very important and is a perfect showcase of who I am as an artist and who I want to be and how my activism works," said Jules Iolyn, musician with the Music Beats Cancer non-profit organization. 

Jules Iolyn

Jules is a member of the Music Beats Cancer non-profit organization.

"I don't think anyone can disagree that we need to tackle it and that cancer is a huge issued and is a scary and sad and unbiased issue," said Iolyn. 

One Jules knows too well.

"My parents' first child passed away from cancer when she was a child before I was born. My aunt has passed away from cancer and I also have friends that have cancer and are currently beating it, so that's really great news," said Iolyn. 

Music Beats Cancer

The Music Beats Cancer organization has raised more than $27,000 towards the $100,000 goal. 

Jules is one of 12 emerging artists across the country raising awareness about funds. 

"I think everybody has been affected by cancer in some way and I certainly have faced it close to me, so anything I can do to eliminate cancer I will certainly do my best," said Iolyn. 

With her sister Katie right by her side. 

Jules Iolyn

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I think Katie's present in all of us all the time so I think my whole family has a positive activist attitude and we all want change, so I think of course Katie is part of that fuel and she is in all of us," said Iolyn. 

Donate to the Jules' Campaign and the Music Beats Cancer Fund

Pope Francis weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect
slideshow

Pope Francis weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect

Pope Francis said Monday he weighed the risks of a high-profile trip to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic.

MPD: 39-year-old woman in custody, accused of stabbing man
slideshow

MPD: 39-year-old woman in custody, accused of stabbing man

A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman is in custody following a stabbing incident near Richards and Chambers in the city on Sunday, March 7.