Multiple shootings reported in Milwaukee on July 4

Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Sunday, July 4 in the city of Milwaukee.

Around 6:25 p.m. near 23rd and Atkinson, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a gunshot injury to his right hand and walked into the hospital for treatment. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Around 9:30 p.m., in the area of North Green Bay Road and West Hampton Avenue, a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained a gunshot wound to his right hand. No arrests have been made and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Shortly after 10 p.m. near 3rd and Concordia, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the left shoulder. She walked into the hospital for treatment. The shooting is under investigation. No suspects are in custody.

Around 11:30 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed near 26th and Burleigh. A person of interest is being sought.

Anyone with any additional information on any of these cases is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

