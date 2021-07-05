Expand / Collapse search

Fatal shooting near 26th and Burleigh, 18-year-old woman dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 26th and Burleigh around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest is being sought and the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. 

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414 -935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

