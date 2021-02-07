Multiple departments battle Cudahy house fire

The Cudahy Fire Department was called to a house fire near Hately and Squire Saturday, Feb. 6 around 8:30 pm.

Smoke was seen coming from the second floor when crews arrived. They were able to lay a hose line for an interior attack and the fire was contained, crews said.

Photo: Cudahy FD

Photo: Cudahy FD

Photo: Cudahy FD

Assisting in the blaze were departments from St. Francis, South Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greenfield and the 128th Airwing Fire Department.