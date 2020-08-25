Multiple buildings set on fire during 2nd night of unrest in Kenosha

Multiple buildings were set on fire overnight in Kenosha during the second night of unrest following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday night, Aug. 23.

As the curfew was set to begin Monday night, Aug. 24 in Kenosha, the situation outside the courthouse between police and demonstrators started changing. Police began deploying tear gas and smoke as protesters lit fireworks in the park across the street from officers in riot gear. At some point, a fire was set to one of the garbage trucks used to block the street in front of the courthouse from vehicle traffic.

Around midnight, not far from the courthouse, fires were set to multiple buildings near 11th and 60th in Kenosha.

Neighbors tell FOX6 News at least one mattress store was burned down -- and a Kenosha parole office was set on fire. Heavy smoke and high flames could be seen for several blocks.

Sometime before 1 a.m., fire crews responded to a building on fire at Roosevelt Road and 22nd Avenue. Flames shooting out of the top of the two-story building.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze to the building that housed two businesses, as well as upper units on the second floor.

About 40 minutes later, it appeared the blazed was knocked down, keeping it from spreading to other buildings on the block. The two storefronts where the fire was located were completely destroyed.

It's unclear the extent of damage to the surrounding buildings.