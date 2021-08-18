Expand / Collapse search

Multi-vehicle fatal crash in Jefferson County, I-94 WB closed at WIS 26

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - I-94 westbound is closed from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills following a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Wednesday, Aug. 18. It happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of the 262 mile marker. 

Preliminary investigation at the scene shows that a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling westbound when it lost control and crashed into the guardrail. A second vehicle came upon the crash and struck the cargo trailer which was still in the roadway. A semi-truck then entered the crash scene and also struck the cargo trailer and the guardrail.

I-94 westbound is closed from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills. The anticipated reopening of the Interstate is around 11:00 a.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lake Mills Fire/EMS, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical examiner.

The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

