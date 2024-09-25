A Vietnam War veteran in Mukwonago is getting a new roof through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Through the program, contractors volunteer their services to veterans in need. John Nelson served two years in the Marine Corps. His home was built more than 100 years ago, and he and his wife have lived there for 44 years.

Nelson said he always aims to stay positive, but the gift could not have come at a better time.

"We've had a leak in our roof, we've had squirrels in the house," he said. "When you think about keeping the rodents out, keeping the rain out, and – another word beside blessing is grateful."

Nelson said he appreciates each and every person involved in the process, and he hopes they all know he is grateful for the love and kindness he and his wife have received.

To learn more about the Roof Deployment Project, visit the Owens Corning website.