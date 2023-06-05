Mukwonago teen recovers after crash; community helps family

There are signs of improvement for a Mukwonago teen who has spent a month in the hospital. A bad crash changed his life and his family forever.

If the Culver's in Mukwonago seems busier than usual, it is a good sign for the Hagen family. Al and Laura Hagen's 18-year-old grandson, Tristan, was in a bad car crash in May. The restaurant is donating 10% of Monday's sales to help them out.

"He had a ruptured spleen, and they ended up having to remove it," Al Hagen said.

Tristan as on his way home from work May 6 when family members say his car rolled several times and hit a tree near Guthrie Road and Sonoma Way in Vernon.

"There was a car coming at him, swerved into his lane and Tristan swerved to avoid him," Al Hagen said.

Miraculously, two EMTs live near the crash site and ran out of their homes to help.

The Mukwonago High School senior has been recovering at Froedtert Hospital ever since.

"He had a traumatic brain injury, bruised lungs, had to have a spleen removed," said Monica Mecha, a family friend.

Mecha said Monday's fundraiser will help the Hagens with medical bills. Tristan's parents will also benefit. They had to close their floral shop in Waukesha during peak Mother's Day sales to be at their son's bedside.

"It’s just been devastating for the family. They just want their son back. Their normal life back," Mecha said.

The community has already raised more than $25,000 through a GoFundMe. Every little bit will help for a young man faced with starting over.

"He missed prom, and he missed graduation; there’s a lot of things. Doors were just opening, and now we’ve got to reopen ‘em," Al Hagen said.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said investigators are looking into the crash to determine who was at fault.