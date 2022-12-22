Child sexual assault, former Mukwonago teacher sentenced

article

A former Mukwonago High School teacher has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Ali Shiran, 37, also pleaded no contest in October to using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Additional charges against him were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

According to a criminal complaint, Shiran sent an inappropriate photo of himself to a Delafield boy in 2021. Prosecutors said Shiran picked up the victim from an unnamed school, drove away and sexually assaulted the boy before dropping him back off.

A letter from the Mukwonago superintendent to parents and guardians in the district said the victim was not a student in the Mukwonago Area School District. An April 2020 memo from the district showed Shiran had been appointed as a new hire for the 2020-2021 school year as a family and consumer science teacher.

The criminal complaint goes on to say an unidentified Waukesha County school staff member notified Delafield police about the alleged assault. Once police investigated the incident, the complaint states an officer used the victim's phone to text with Shiran. The officer pretended to be the victim – and asked Shiran if they could meet at a Delafield park. Shiran showed up and police arrested him.

In addition to prison time, Shiran was sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.