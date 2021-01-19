Mukwonago HS teacher suspended, faces child sex assault charges

A 35-year-old Mukwonago man faces child sexual assault charges in Waukesha County court. The accused is Ali Shiran -- a teacher at Mukwonago High School. He faces the following criminal counts:

Sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age

Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime (two counts)

Exposing genitals

According to the criminal complaint, Shiran sent an inappropriate photo of himself to a teenage boy in Delafield on Jan. 9. Later that evening, the complaint says surveillance video shows Shiran picked up the victim from an unnamed school. The complaint says he drove away, and sexually assaulted the boy in Delafield, and dropped him back off.

A letter from the Mukwonago superintendent (below) to parents and guardians in the district says the victim is not a student in the Mukwonago Area School District -- and Shiran has been suspended.

An April 27, 2020 memo from the district shows Shiran had been appointed as a new hire for the 2020-2021 school year as a family and consumer science teacher.

The criminal complaint goes on to say an unidentified Waukesha County school staff member notified Delafield police about the alleged assault. Once police investigated the incident, the complaint says an officer used the victim's phone to text with Shiran. The officer pretended to be the victim -- and asked Shiran if they could meet at a Delafield park on Jan. 16. Shiran showed up and police arrested him.

FOX6 News filed an open records request with the Midland Independent School District, in Texas. The chief communications officer for the district told FOX6 Shiran worked as a teacher from August 6, 2018 to May 25, 2019 and resigned from his position.

FOX6 reached out to Shiran's attorney for comment about the case but he didn't respond.

Shiran made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Jan. 18. Cash bond was set at $250,000. Shiran is due back in court on Feb. 2.

FOX6's Bill Miston contributed to this report.