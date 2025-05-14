Mukwonago middle school receives National Project Lead The Way honor

The Brief The Mukwonago Area School District’s Park View Middle School was honored as a 2024-25 Project Lead The Way Distinguished School. This is the eighth consecutive year the school has earned this honor.



The Mukwonago Area School District’s Park View Middle School (PVMS) announced on Wednesday, May 14 that it has been recognized as a 2024-25 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.

Project Lead The Way Distinguished School

What we know:

This honor is given to a select number of middle schools across the U.S. for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Gateway, a grade 6-8 STEM curriculum. PLTW is a national nonprofit organization that creates transformative learning experiences and empowers students to develop in-demand knowledge and skills for future careers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A news release says this is the eighth consecutive year PVMS has earned this recognition. It is the only middle school in Wisconsin and one of just 19 schools in the entire nation to earn the PLTW Distinguished Gateway School award that many times.

Proud principal

What they're saying:

"This honor highlights our school’s ongoing commitment to offering students the most transformative learning opportunities possible," said Luke Spielman, PVMS principal. "The hands-on, real-world experiences our students enjoy in these innovative science, technology, engineering, and mathematics classes ensure they will be exceptionally-well prepared for future careers."