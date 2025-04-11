Mukwonago’s Luke Spielman: Wisconsin Middle School Principal of Year

article

The Brief Luke Spielman, principal of Park View Middle School in the Mukwonago Area School District, has been named the 2025 Middle School Principal of the Year. Spielman is recognized for his focus on continuous improvement, collaboration, empowerment, relationship building, and trust, leading to improved student outcomes. The Principal of the Year award is supported by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.



The Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA) announced on Friday, April 11 that Luke Spielman has been named the 2025 Middle School Principal of the Year.

Middle School Principal of the Year

What we know:

A news release says Spielman serves as principal of Park View Middle School in the Mukwonago Area School District (MASD). There, he has focused on fostering a culture of continuous improvement, collaboration, and empowerment, while prioritizing relationship building and trust. He has led strategic efforts to restructure the school schedule, extend instructional time, and create protected collaboration periods for teachers, which have directly improved student outcomes.

Luke Spielman

Under Spielman’s leadership, Park View has implemented inclusive, data-driven practices that close achievement gaps and promote college and career readiness. Proficiency among students with disabilities has improved significantly in both math and English Language Arts. Park View’s DPI Growth Priority Score also rose from the 11th to the 75th percentile in just two years.

Dig deeper:

Supported by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation, the Principal of the Year award recognizes school leaders who have helped drive student learning, foster instructional collaboration, and create safe and positive school environments. Recipients are selected based on their dedication to professional excellence, leadership skills, and service to their communities.

Nominate an administrator

What you can do:

Each year, teachers, parents, staff, and administrators are asked to nominate principals for the award. The recipients are selected by a committee made up of representatives of parents and classroom, school, and district leaders. To learn more about the award, visit https://awsa.memberclicks.net/principal-of-the-year.