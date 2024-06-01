Runaway tire rolls into Mukwonago police squad: video
MILWAUKEE - A tire rolled into a Mukwonago police squad – knocking the license plate off – on Thursday, May 30.
The unusual hit-and-run was caught on camera. It showed the tire wobbling and bouncing down Highway 83.
Eventually, the tire hopped a curb and hit the parked squad.
Police are still looking into where the tire came from, and said they'd like to speak with the owner – noting there's no charge for putting the license plate back on.