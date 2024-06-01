Expand / Collapse search

Runaway tire rolls into Mukwonago police squad: video

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 1, 2024 11:23am CDT
Unusual
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Runaway tire rolls into police squad

A loose tire rolled into a Mukwonago police squad – knocking the license plate off – on Thursday, May 30.

MILWAUKEE - A tire rolled into a Mukwonago police squad – knocking the license plate off – on Thursday, May 30.

The unusual hit-and-run was caught on camera. It showed the tire wobbling and bouncing down Highway 83.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Eventually, the tire hopped a curb and hit the parked squad. 

Police are still looking into where the tire came from, and said they'd like to speak with the owner – noting there's no charge for putting the license plate back on.