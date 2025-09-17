Mukwonago boy reunited with cat after 9 months thanks to microchip, ham

The Brief Julius the cat returned home after nine months missing, thanks to a microchip. A Vernon woman spotted Julius and lured him inside with a slice of ham before contacting HAWS. HAWS says only 25% of lost cats in Waukesha County are reunited with owners, highlighting the value of microchipping.



Nine-year-old Christian Clausing and his cat, Julius, are inseparable again after the pet returned home several months after vanishing during a snowy December afternoon.

Local perspective:

Christian’s mother, Lisa Clausing, said the family searched tirelessly in the days and weeks after Julius disappeared.

"We had posted on local social media with a Mukwonago group, we walked around the neighborhood knocking on doors," she said. "After a while, you have to accept that you might never know."

Hope was nearly gone when the Clausing family got a call on Monday, Sept. 15.

"They said that they had found a cat and my heart skipped a beat. I said, ‘an orange one?’ They said, ‘yes, we have Julius here,’" Lisa Clausing said.

Seven miles away in Vernon, a woman had spotted Julius in her garden. After weeks of trying to gain his trust, she finally lured him inside with a slice of ham.

Big picture view:

A microchip the size of a grain of rice helped connect Julius back to the Clausing family. The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) scanned it, providing Clausing’s contact information.

"I was shocked and I couldn’t believe it was him," Christian Clausing said.

HAWS said only about 25% of lost cats in Waukesha County are reunited with their owners, often because most are not microchipped.

"Nine months is definitely pretty long – especially after a Wisconsin winter," said Katie Jenson, HAWS Marketing and Philanthropy Director. "Accidents will always happen, pets will get out – so give it your best shot to get them back to you."

Julius was found healthy after his nine-month adventure, with only dirty ears needing attention.

"I have no idea what he was doing. Hopefully having the time of his life – and he doesn’t feel the need to do it again," Lisa Clausing said.

What you can do:

HAWS offers pet microchipping for $25.