Mukwonago Area School District board member dies

Vito Schwartz, a Mukwonago Area School District board member, has died.

The school district said in a statement to FOX6 News that Schwartz is survived by four children and called his death "tragic." Schwartz was also the co-owner of Semper Fi Roofing & Exteriors and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

FOX6 News asked police for any information that may be related to Schwartz's death. In response, they said two people were found dead in a home in the town of Mukwonago late Friday afternoon.

Police said a 45-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were both dead from gunshot wounds. Right now, police said there are no signs of forced entry to the home, and they are not searching for any suspects.

FOX6 News also reached out to Semper Fi for information about Schwartz. The company asked that "no assumptions be made" about Schwartz's death.

Reaction and statements

Mukwonago Area School District statement

The employees and families of the Mukwonago Area School District were shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of school board member Vito Schwartz on Friday. Vito served on our school board for nearly four years. Vito is survived by four children, all of whom are MHS graduates or current students.

MASD Superintendent Joe Koch

"Vito was a vocal supporter of our district. Besides his work on our school board, Vito was active in the community as the co-owner of Semper Fi Roofing and a proud veteran of the Marine Corps. He will be greatly missed. We have a strong community and will work through the loss of Vito together. "

Statement from Semper Fi

"We appreciate you taking the time to comment on the events of our owner Vito Schwartz, a man who has not only impacted our family here at Semper Fi, but our families in this community. We also understand in the absence of information, assumptions are made. At this time, no official report has been released, and we ask that no assumptions be made about the specifics of this event. The truth will rise, and if anyone ever knew Vito, he would want the truth to be known."