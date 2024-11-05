article

A former Mukwonago Area School District board member who was found dead inside a home last week was killed, the town police chief announced Tuesday.

Vito Schwartz was one of two people found dead with gunshot wounds. Police Chief Tom Czarnecki identified the other decedent as Michelle Brown, whose death was ruled a suicide.

On Saturday, FOX6 News asked police for any information that may be related to Schwartz's death. In response, they said two people were found dead in a home in the town of Mukwonago late Friday afternoon, there were no signs of forced entry to the home, and they were not searching for any suspects.

Schwartz was also the co-owner of Semper Fi Roofing & Exteriors and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. A school district spokesperson said Schwartz is survived by four children, all either graduated from or are currently Mukwonago High School students.