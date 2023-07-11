MSOE biomedical engineering camp, teens get hands-on experience

At Milwaukee School of Engineering, high school students got hands-on experience with biomedical engineering Tuesday.

It looked like a standard ultrasound scan, but the "patients" for the students were anything but.

"They get to image it and guess what it is, so we play ultrasound charades," said Olga Imas, biomedical engineering professor and camp leader. "We thought fruit would be good, it’s not easy – yet it’s fairly straightforward to image, and it creates a fun game."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The unique game is one part of MSOE's "Focus on Biomedical Engineering" summer program for teens. The goal is to show them how medical devices and technologies are developed and used in medicine.

"Just here learning about the field, and seeing if we’d like to go into it in the future," said 17-year-old Thomas Fechter.

MSOEs "Focus on Biomedical Engineering" summer program for teens

Fetcher is one of the aspiring biomedical engineer majors joining the week-long camp. He's doing his berry best to learn what he can.

"I’ve always liked engineering, and especially with my mom being a doctor, it’s always kind of been an influence to go into medicine anyway," he said. "This has been the coolest, learning about all the medicine technology.

"It’s a weird view, but I guess identifying it was easier since all the fruits had a different shape."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Imas believes pairing fun and learning is the best way to engage students.

"What’s more fascinating than imaging different kinds of objects?" she said.