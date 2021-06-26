MPS virtual job fair; teachers, others wanted for fall

With Milwaukee Public Schools announcing it will be open for in-person learning five days a week this fall, the task now is to get 100% staffing – and all positions are available.

The district is making the process easy for candidates whose next career could be a click away.

After more than a year of dealing with a pandemic, schools are ready to return to normal and folks are going back to work or even looking for other career paths.

"We need folks to come and join our team," said Michael Harris, MPS senior director of talent management. He is excited to share a host of available opportunities.

"We are seeking to hire food service, building service helpers, nurses, paraprofessionals who are those educational assistants who work in the classroom, of course, teachers, and specialty areas such as art, music, phy-ed, bilingual and language teachers."

Applicants were able to learn all about the positions during a virtual recruitment event. The digital platform added a bonus to the process.

"We want to get to a broader community, right, we want to make sure that we are reaching everyone," Harris said.

Job seekers were able to peruse through the positions, join face-to-face chats with district personnel and share resumes.

"Our goal in human resources for this upcoming school year is to ensure that every classroom in every school building has a qualified, highly-trained person and they’re ready to welcome and support our kids in teaching and learning," said Harris.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) virtual recruitment event.

With retirements on the rise, Harris said now is the chance for those interested to do something rewarding.

"We know that it takes our entire district to create the best learning environment for our students, so joining our team where people not only grow their career, but they’ll be able to make a difference in their community and our community," Harris said. "That’s what it’s about."

Anyone who is 18 or older can apply. Support staff earns a minimum of $15 per hour, while licensed and certificated staff teachers will receive a compensation benefits package competitive with neighboring districts.

Part-time and full-time positions are available. For details on how to apply, visit mps.milwaukee.k12.wi.us.