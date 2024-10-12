Milwaukee fatal shooting, MPS says stands cleared during football game

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said one person died after a shooting at a flag football game on the city's south side Saturday.

It happened near 11th and Windlake around 1 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it took one person to a hospital. FOX6 reached out to MPD for information about what happened, but did not immediately hear back.

MPS said there was an incident during a youth flag football game at South Stadium. First responders arrived immediately, and the stadium was cleared. All other games scheduled for Saturday were canceled.

"MPS is grateful to first responders for their quick response to the situation. The district is working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department as they investigate the situation," an MPS spokesperson said in a statement. "Safety is the number one concern at Milwaukee Public Schools. The district has procedures in place to keep everyone safe whenever an incident occurs."

The school district said it will provide resources to students and families in need of support when school resumes on Monday.

