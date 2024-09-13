article

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools announced it has reached a "Memorandum of Understanding" agreement with police to implement a school resource officers program. School resource officers' return to MPS buildings was a requirement of Act 12, a state shared revenue bill. MPS has not released a timeline for when it will be in full compliance with the measure. It is already months behind the bill's deadline.



Milwaukee Public Schools on Friday said it has reached a "Memorandum of Understanding" agreement with the city's police department to implement a school resource officers program. However, there is still work to be done.

Act 12, a bipartisan shared revenue bill, required Wisconsin's largest school district to get school resources officers back in the building by January 2024. Nine months later, progress is being made.

"MPS is ready to implement a School Resource Officer (SRO) program as soon as officers are available," the school district said in a statement. "MPS has taken Act 12 very seriously from the beginning, engaging with city partners to build a sustainable SRO program."

The Memorandum of Understanding with the Milwaukee Police Department was reached earlier this week, MPS said. The agreement facilitates implementation of a school resource officer program to comply with Act 12. However, the district gave no timeline for when officers would actually set foot in buildings again. MPS ended its last contract with police in 2020.

"MPS looks forward to working with MPD to begin the process to select and train officers who are committed to improving relationships among schools, law enforcement, youth, and the greater community," the district's statement added.

MPS said it has been in communication with Mayor Cavalier Johnson and MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman and will remain in talks. City Attorney Evan Goyke said Friday that the city has been in talks with MPS – but "there is no completed agreement at this time." It's unclear how that relates to MPS' understanding with MPD.

"The district has already met with the mayor and police chief and will continue to collaborate with stakeholders. MPS is committed to reaching a consensus that will support the successful implementation of Act 12 in a manner that is sustainable and mutually beneficial," the statement said.

Johnson, a lead negotiator of Act 12, said he supports bringing school resource officers back. Act 12 requires MPS to add 25 school resource officers.

Statement from City Attorney Evan Goyke:

"Over the past few months, we have engaged with MPS in the process of reaching an agreement for the placement of School Resource Officers in MPS schools. While we have made meaningful progress, there remain outstanding and unresolved issues, and there is no completed agreement at this time. It is our hope and commitment that an agreement is reached as soon as possible."