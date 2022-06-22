MPS scholarships hit record $107M for 2022 class

article

Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Wednesday a record-breaking $107 million in scholarships offered to students this year.

It is the fourth straight year that scholarship offers have increased, the school district said. In 2021, MPS students raised $96 million in scholarships, which was an $11 million jump from the previous year.

Twenty College & Career Centers were added to MPS high schools in 2021. The centers are a free resource for students grades 6-12 and are a critical component in helping students acquire scholarships, the school district said. Additionally, school counselors across the district have strategically implemented new strategies to support students.

The graduating class of 2022 is the sixth senior class to participate in Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP). The TEAM GEAR UP grant, a seven-year federal grant worth more than $28 million, is at eight MPS high schools: Audubon, Bay View, Bradley Tech, Hamilton, Madison, Marshall, Milwaukee High School of the Arts and Vincent.

Through TEAM GEAR UP, MPS has built partnerships with Alverno College, Cardinal Stritch University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Four MPS College & Career Centers will be available this summer for students. Visit the MPS website for more information.