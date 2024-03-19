MPS referendum: Early voting opens with school funding on ballot

Milwaukee residents will soon vote on the future of Milwaukee Public Schools.

A referendum seeking $252 million to bolster the school district's budget is on the April 2 ballot, and early voting opened Tuesday.

If approved, the referendum would essentially allow the school district to exceed state revenue limits by a total of $252 million over four years. The MPS Board of Directors approved the plan in January.

Chris Thiel, MPS' legislative policy manager, said the district is looking at a $200 million deficit caused by a lack of state funding over the past 16 years.

"If it doesn’t pass, we are facing significant cuts to schools – about a 13% cut to all our school budgets," Thiel said.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

"State leaders have not stepped up – so local residents of Milwaukee are saying yes," said State Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee).

For the owner of a $100,000 home, approval of the referendum would mean a property tax increase of $216 next year. Not everyone in the city is in favor of the potential increase in costs.

"Inflation is already up, people are having problems with buying food," said Rosie King, whose grandchild is an MPS student. "Taxes, homeowner taxes are up, and everything is up – this is not a good time."

MPS said the alterative is worse; inflation has led to an estimated $33,000 gap in per-student spending over the past 15 years.

"Cuts in other areas – that impact at the school level will have a significant impact that we can’t ignore for kids," said Thiel.

Those interested in reading the resolution can do so here.