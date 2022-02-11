MPS reduces virtual learning period

article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has announced virtual learning for schools will be reduced to five days after a 3 percent COVID-19 positivity rate has been reached within a 14-day window. The decision was made after a vote by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors during a special session held on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The five-day virtual learning period is a reduction from the original 10-day period for school communities. Along with the reduction, MPS plans to expand student testing, increase consent for testing, and campaign to raise student vaccination rates. Details of the plan will be presented to the Board by the end of March, 2022.

District procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will continue. Staff and students are currently encouraged to take the following steps to stay safe and healthy:

Practice physical distancing.

Wear face coverings at all times except when eating or drinking.

Get vaccinated and boosted.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.

Follow quarantine and isolation practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sanitize surfaces often.

Maintain use of HEPA filtration units and change filters as needed.

The district encourages families to watch for communications from their child’s school and the district to stay up to date on changing conditions.