MPS Principal Stanley McWilliams dies at 54

article

Milwaukee Public Schools on Saturday, May 20 announced the death of beloved 54-year-old Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning Principal Stanley McWilliams.

According to MPS, McWilliams served the K4 through 12th-grade students at WCLL as principal since July 2016 – part of more than 30 years of service to MPS families.

McWilliams' MPS tenure began as a middle school teacher at Fritsche Middle School. He served as assistant principal at North Division High School beginning in August 1992. He next became assistant principal of Hamilton High School in August 2003 and assistant principal at Washington High School in August 2006. He returned to North Division as its principal in July 2011, remaining there for five years until becoming principal at WCLL.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPS will provide support to the students and staff at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning and throughout the district. Funeral arrangements are pending.

In announcing McWilliams' passing, MPS wrote:

Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning students and staff and the MPS community will greatly miss Principal McWilliams and his commitment to the district’s students and families. MPS extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, students, colleagues, and friends.