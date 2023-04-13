MPS overnight camp program; free for grades 4-8

article

Milwaukee Public Schools is offering free overnight summer camp experiences to students currently enrolled in grades 4-8. This opportunity will allow our young people to discover new interests, expand horizons, and experience the wonderful outdoors.

On April 11 and April 15, MPS invites all interested families to join us at the Overnight Camp Information Fairs to learn more about each camp and the overnight camp experience.

Eligibility: Students must be in grades 4-8 as of the 2022-23 school year (NOT the grade the student will be entering the 2023-24 school year). Paid expenses: MPS will cover the cost of camp registration, camp-provided transportation to and from camp (if needed), and a camper supply kit for each camper (if needed).

Overnight Camp Information Fair

Virtual Fair

When: Tuesday, April 11

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual over Zoom

RSVP Here (an email will be sent to all registrants prior to the virtual fair)

In-Person Fair