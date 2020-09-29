MPS offers no-contact 'Head Start' registration, enrollment down

Numbers are down and recruitment is up with Milwaukee Public Schools looking to enroll more than 3,000 students.

Strategizing ways to reach out to families, the district is targeting one group in particular.

"The pandemic has definitely affected where we would be typically," said Joandy Williams, MPS' manager of early childhood learning.

The district's Head Start program, normally in 35 different sites across Milwaukee, is now remote. Williams said enrollment needs a boost.

"We service about 1,500 students, and we are halfway there," Williams said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is perhaps altering families' plans, but Williams stresses the importance of participation in the Head Start program. It is imperative, Williams says, to get 3 and 4-year-olds ready for kindergarten.

"The idea is the 1,825 days, the first five years of life are very critical and important in the years of our students," said Williams. "We focus on social-emotional learning and social skills, we focus on the foundational skills (that) they are going to need to be successful in the years to come."

Daily, contactless registration for the Head Start program is being held at the Grant Gordon Learning Center.

"Our team is set up where they are providing packets to families to do registration," Williams said.

The federally-funded program offers more than education.

"Head Start focuses on the whole child, which includes family, it is very comprehensive where we provide services for mental health and disabilities," Williams said. "We work with special needs students, we also work with the family to create goals."

Contactless registration will continue in-person and online until all spots are filled.

For more information, CLICK HERE.