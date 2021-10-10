MPS' Maple Tree virtual due to COVID

Milwaukee Public Schools' Maple Tree School will move to virtual learning due to COVID-19, MPS officials announced Sunday, Oct. 10. Students will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

According to a news release from MPS officials, the decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that 3% or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

District leaders said Maple Tree School staff will report to the building and work independently from their individual classrooms or office spaces.

Students and families can expect outreach from their child's teacher with instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they need technology assistance.

The district will continue to encourage safe and healthy guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the release noted. MPS requires all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings, and encourages everyone to cover sneezes and coughs, practice physical distancing and wash hands thoroughly and often.

Sunday's announcement comes after MPS officials said Friday LaFollette, Metcalfe and Milwaukee Sign Language schools would be transitioning to virtual learning.