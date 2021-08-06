MPS Job Fair: Hiring teachers, support staff

Milwaukee Public Schools is set to host an in-person job fair Saturday at Bradley Tech High School.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and MPS is looking for teachers, nurses, school kitchen and cafeteria staff, as well as paraprofessionals who support students and staff.

During this event, district personnel will share information on the hiring process, full-time and part-time openings, and pay and benefits.

For more information call 414-475-8224 or email 565@milwaukee.k12.wi.us.

