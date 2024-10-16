MPS football error; playoff eligibility appeal too late for this season

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools is addressing the WIAA's decision to suspend two high school football teams after they were forced to forfeit their 2024 football games due to a paperwork error. The district's head of athletics didn't submit the proper paperwork for Bay View and Pulaski high schools to conference changes, effectively ending seasons and, in some cases, playing careers. MPS said it’s hopeful of an appeal to rectify this issue for next season.



Two of Milwaukee Public Schools' high schools must forfeit all of their 2024 football games due to a paperwork error.

The district's head of athletics didn't submit the proper paperwork for Bay View and Pulaski high schools to conference changes, effectively ending seasons and, in some cases, playing careers.

MPS is addressing the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (WIAA) decision to suspend the teams at Bay View and Pulaski. The district is appealing the WIAA’s decision. However, it’s too late for high school seniors preparing to play their last game this week.

A huddle and heart-to-heart talk is how the Pulaski Rams football team ended Wednesday night's, Oct. 16, practice. Their coach prepared them to play a game that will no longer count after the WIAA suspended the team due to the mistake.

Senior Alexander Scott is Pulaski High School’s quarterback.

"I think it's messed up that they making us forfeit the games," Scott said. "It's mixed emotions, some people are accepting it, some people are taking it harder than others."

MPS confirmed both Bay View and Pulaski's football teams must forfeit every game this year and next year, in addition to postseason bans.

"First of all, I want to say how apologetic we are for the impact that this is having on our student athletes," said Milwaukee Recreation Director Lynn Greb. "We’re obviously devastated by the result of this failure."

The Milwaukee City Conference has long operated with a promotion-relegation system, according to a district official, that is comparable to English football. The winner of the Blackbourn division is moved into the Richardson Division the following season, while the last-place finisher in the Richardson Division slides to the Blackbourn Division.

Bay View and Pulaski swapped spots ahead of the 2024 season.

However, the district said its Office of the Commissioner of Interscholastic Athletics and Academics, which runs the City Conference, did not file the proper paperwork.

"At the present time we’re still investigating how this particular situation occurred and with that information we will be vigilantly working to put systems in place, so it does not happen in the future," Greb said.

A football future some students won’t get to relive.

"It's a brotherhood," Scott said. "Even if we can't win or not, we know who will win at the end of the day if we can see the score."

The district said it is possible students can transfer to play for a new school year, but recommends they talk with their athletic director.

MPS said it’s hopeful of an appeal to rectify this issue for next season.