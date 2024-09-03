MPS welcomes students on first day of 2024-25 school year

The Brief MPS students return to class on Tuesday for the start of the 2024-25 school year. Dignitaries and district employees will cheer the students as they arrive for class.



Milwaukee Public Schools will celebrate the start of the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at South Division High School.

South Division is one of many schools in the district to undergo improvements because of federal ESSER funds.

Dignitaries and district employees will cheer the students as they arrive for class.

For the 2024-25 school year, Milwaukee Public Schools will move from two school calendars to a single, districtwide calendar. The Milwaukee Board of School Directors voted Dec. 21, 2023, to adopt the single calendar.

Additionally, as the school year begins, Milwaukee Public Schools has no plan in place to have school resource officers back in buildings.

The issue is tied to state funds that MPS receives. Act 12, a shared revenue bill signed last year, required the state's largest school district to hire 25 school resource officers by 2024. MPS is nine months behind that state-imposed deadline.