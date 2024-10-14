Milwaukee Public Schools financial reports; officials to provide update

The Source Milwaukee Public Schools will provide an update on Monday on their financial data. A virtual news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m.



Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday, Oct. 14 will provide an update on the status of its financial reports.

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly, Milwaukee Public Schools Interim Superintendent Eduardo Galvan and other officials will provide an update during a virtual news conference at 1:30 p.m.

It comes as MPS recovers from a financial crisis that led to the resignation of several administrators. Leaders say they are making progress as they finish the missing paper.

Last month, MPS announced it had hired a new chief financial officer. It is the former comptroller of the City of Milwaukee, Aycha Sawa, who did not seek re-election in that city role.

Featured article

MPS also hired a firm to help do the financial office work, since the office had a problem with vacancies.

The state is still planning audits of MPS.

Related article