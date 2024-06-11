MPS finance scandal: 'Corrective Action Plan' submitted to state

article

Milwaukee Public Schools submitted an updated draft for corrective action to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the board announced Tuesday.

The MPS Corrective Action Plan details the steps the school district will take to address its overdue financial data reports. School leaders said the plan hopes to facilitate the timely release of the district’s general and special aid payments – which DPI withheld due to the issues.

Additionally, MPS leaders said the plan aims to identify and address challenges in the district that led to the delayed submissions.

"We are committed to resolving the issues surrounding the delayed financial data submission," MPS Board President Marva Herndon said in a statement. "In addition to submitting the Corrective Action Plan to DPI, we are actively analyzing the root causes behind this situation, and we pledge to keep our families, staff and the public informed as we progress."

Superintendent Keith Posley resigned last week amid the financial scandal. DPI is withholding more than $16 million aid payment to the district as a result. Gov. Tony Evers called for audits last week.

The school board said it plans to allow public comment on the 2024-2025 budget during its Thursday, June 13 meeting.

"First and foremost, our top priorities are our students, families and staff. As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability, we look forward to hearing from our valued stakeholders," Board Vice President Jilly Gokalgandhi said in a statement. "We trust the engagement will be polite, respectful and related to the matter at hand, which is the 2024-25 budget."

Thursday's special meeting will take place at the MPS Central Services Building near 52nd and Vliet at 5:30 p.m. It will also be live streamed. Details on how to register as a virtual speaker or ot submit written testimony can be found on the MPS website.