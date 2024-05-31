MPS finance reports: Superintendent could be fired, agenda shows

article

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors is scheduled to consider the future of MPS Superintendent Keith Posley on Monday, June 3.

According to the school board's meeting agenda, members could meet in closed session to discuss Posley's "dismissal, demotion, licensing or discipline."

Multiple requests to interview Posley – made prior to the Friday's agenda update – were denied or went unanswered. He did not speak during Thursday night's board meeting.

A lot happened for the school district this week, but it all centers on financial woes. A scathing letter from the Wisconisn Department of Public Instruction stated MPS has not submitted required financial data to the state, with some reports more than eight months past due.

The delays could cost MPS millions of dollars and impact how funds are allocated to other school districts across Wisconsin.

It led to a volatile school board meeting on Thursday night, during which some people were escorted out as members tabled a $1.5 billion budget proposal that could cut hundreds of positions.

MPS Board Vice President Jilly Gokalgandhi said the board took "immediate action" to get the proper financial experts on staff and working with DPI. FOX6 asked her to clarify, on the record, if and when the school board knew how this was allowed to happen. She declined.